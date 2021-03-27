Porzingis (rest) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, the big man will get the night off following a 38-minute effort Friday. In his absence, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Nicolo Melli could see expanded roles.
