Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for rest Wednesday
Porzingis is out Wednesday against the Nuggets for rest purposes.
On the second game of a back-to-back set, Porzingis will get the night off as the Mavericks remain cautious with his knee. In his absence, Maxi Kleber should see a significant uptick in usage.
