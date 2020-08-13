Porzingis (heel) will not play Thursday against the Suns, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis is dealing with a bruised heel, but his absence is likely precautionary as the playoffs are just around the corner. The next time Porzingis takes the floor, it will be in his first career postseason contest.
