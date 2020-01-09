Porzingis (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers and Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will miss his sixth and seventh games in a row while he recovers from right knee soreness. There hasn't been any indication that he's dealing with a long-term injury, and it's possible that the Mavericks are just being extra cautious. It's worth noting, though, that Porzingis underwent a PRP injection in the knee recently. The next opportunity for Porzingis to play arrives Tuesday against the Warriors. In the meantime, Justin Jackson and Maxi Kleber should continue to see extra time on the court.