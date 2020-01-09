Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Friday, Saturday
Porzingis (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers and Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis will miss his sixth and seventh games in a row while he recovers from right knee soreness. There hasn't been any indication that he's dealing with a long-term injury, and it's possible that the Mavericks are just being extra cautious. It's worth noting, though, that Porzingis underwent a PRP injection in the knee recently. The next opportunity for Porzingis to play arrives Tuesday against the Warriors. In the meantime, Justin Jackson and Maxi Kleber should continue to see extra time on the court.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Likely out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to miss more time•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Without a timetable•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...