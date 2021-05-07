Porzingis (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As anticipated, Porzingis will remain out as he recovers from right knee soreness. It's not clear when he's expected to return, though coach Rick Carlisle says he expects the big man to play regular season games at some point.
