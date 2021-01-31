Porzingis (rest) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The big man will get the night off for rest on the second half of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and Willie Cauley-Stein are all candidates to see more run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable versus Suns•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles from field Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out as expected Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doubtful vs. Rockets•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Has best performance this season•