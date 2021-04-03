Porzingis will not play in Saturday's game against the Wizards for right knee injury management, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis and the Mavericks are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set, so this news is not too surprising. His absence should create an opportunity for Dwight Powell to see extended minutes, as well as Maxi Kleber (leg) should he get the green light. Boban Marjanovic could also get some run.