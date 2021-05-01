Porzingis (knee) is out Saturday against the Wizards and Sunday against the Kings.
Porzingis will miss two games due to right knee soreness. In his place, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber (lower leg) and Willie Cauley-Stein could see more minutes.
