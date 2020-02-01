Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Saturday
Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Atlanta for rest purposes, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Porzingis will miss the second night of a back-to-back after dropping 35 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to Houston. As the absence doesn't appear to be attributed to an injury setback, the Lithuanian forward can be expected to return in full for Monday's tilt with Indiana.
