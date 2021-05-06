Porzingis (knee), who is out Thursday against the Nets, is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle "[Anticipates] that [Porzingis] will play regular-season games at some point, but I don't know when." He also included the generic statement that Porzingis is "making progress." Fantasy managers at this point should be concerned that Porzingis may not return until the very end of the regular season.