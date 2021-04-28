Porzingis (ankle) won't play Tuesday against Golden State, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 25-year-old was considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest, so it's no surprise to see he won't be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Porzingis will be sidelined for the third straight game with his next chance to take the court coming Thursday at Detroit.
