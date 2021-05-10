Porzinigis (knee) will not play Tuesday at Memphis, but could make his return Wednesday against New Orleans, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

While the big man continues to deal with discomfort in his knee, it's an encouraging sign that he appears to be on track to play in at least a game or two before the start of the postseason. The big man has appeared in just one of the Mavs' last 10 contests.