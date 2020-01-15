Play

Porzingis (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis is closing in on a return, and that could come Wednesday. Look for more information to arrive possibly after the Mavericks' morning shootaround. Once Porzingis is back, it's possible he'll be on a minutes restriction for his first contest.

