Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday
Porzingis (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis is closing in on a return, and that could come Wednesday. Look for more information to arrive possibly after the Mavericks' morning shootaround. Once Porzingis is back, it's possible he'll be on a minutes restriction for his first contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: More likely to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Friday, Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Likely out Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...