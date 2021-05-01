Porzingis (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis suffered a right knee injury during Thursday's game against the Pistons, and it will force him to sit out Saturday on the first half of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Maxi Kleber (lower leg), Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein are candidates to see more minutes.