Porzingis led the way with 27 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 13 rebounds while also adding four assists and one block in 31 minutes during the Mavs' 124-112 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

With Luka Doncic struggling from the floor, Porzingis once again put the team on his shoulders. He led the team in scoring, rebounding and field goals made while also tying for the team lead in field goal attempts. His 27 points were a season-high and his third consecutive 20-point performance.