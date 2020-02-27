Porzingis had 28 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against San Antonio.

The Mavericks have been limiting Porzingis' workload to begin the month as he's rested in the second game of the team's back-to-backs since returning from a knee injury, but he logged a double-double Wednesday and led the team in scoring. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during his first season in Dallas.