Porzingis (knee) went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 104-93 victory over the Hornets.

After undergoing meniscus surgery in early October that cost him the first nine games of the season, Porzingis played about the first five to six minutes of each quarter in his debut. Despite the minutes restriction, he still managed to put up the second most shots on the team. The Mavs have a day off before traveling to Milwaukee on Friday.