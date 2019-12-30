Porzingis had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.

Porzingis hasn't registered double-doubles in each of his last three games, but he had five straight prior to this run. He has a 12-game double-digit scoring streak alive, and overall he remains consistent -- he regularly grabs at least six or seven rebounds per game as a floor. He should remain one of Dallas' main fantasy assets moving forward.