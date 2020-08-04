Porzingis recorded 22 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Kings.

Porzingis was ice cold from beyond the arc but saved his offensive performance by being aggressive and knocking down 10 free throws. It's only the second time this season Porzingis has hit the 20-point mark without draining a three.