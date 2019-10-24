Porzingis amassed 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over Washington.

Although Porzingis started slow, he picked up steam as the game went on, ultimately sealing the contest with a thundering dunk in the final minutes Wednesday. The Latvian forward has left little doubt that he's fully recovered from the torn ACL that kept him out for the entirety fo the 2018-19 season, though there's a chance the Mavericks give Porzingis regular rest due to his extensive injury history.