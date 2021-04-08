Porzingis notched 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Rockets.

Porzingis co-led the Mavericks in scoring in this loss, as he finished with 23 points just like Luka Doncic in his return following a two-game absence, though he also posted a double-double thanks to his 10 rebounds -- Porzingis has accomplished that feat twice over his last five appearances. The Latvian big man has scored in double digits while grabbing eight or more rebounds in nine games in a row and owns a very high floor as long as he remains healthy.