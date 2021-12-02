Porzingis logged 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-107 win over the Pelicans.

This was Porzingis' fifth double-double of the season, though it must be said he has been extremely consistent with his figures across the board. Porzingis has scored in double digits while grabbing at least seven boards in all but one of his last 12 contests -- a span in which he's averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.