Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts double-double in win
Porzingis churned out 10 points (4-14FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of a 109-106 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Porzingis was especially cold from outside, but he still managed to produce his first double-double in a Dallas jersey in the win. While Porzingis didn't take over the scoring, he was bailed out by a balanced effort as nine members of the Mavericks scored in double-digits in the contest. Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
