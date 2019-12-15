Porzingis had 22 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss against the Heat.

Porzingis became Dallas' go-to guy on offense following the early exit of Luka Doncic due to injury, and he delivered after scoring 20 or more points for the second game in a row. Porzingis could get a slight bump on his value if Doncic is forced to miss time, but he has already been quite productive as the team's second-best scoring threat.