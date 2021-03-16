Porzingis posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 109-99 loss to the Clippers.
Porzingis continues to be a popular fantasy option due to his dual eligibility on many DFS platforms. Although his shot was dialed in on Monday, he failed to bring in his usually-prolific rebounding numbers for the second consecutive game.
