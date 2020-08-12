Porzingis scored a team-high 36 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 134-131 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After sitting out Monday's game against the Jazz, KP returned to the court and scored 30 or more points for the fourth time in six games in Orlando. Porzingis has been lights out since the restart, averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks but with the Mavs locked into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, the team's stars could face limited minutes -- or be rested entirely -- in their final regular-season game Thursday against the Suns.