Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices fully Sunday
Porzingis (knee) practiced fully Sunday and hopes to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
The 24-year-old appeared set to return last Wednesday before being a late scratch, and his absence due to the knee injury currently sits at 10 straight games. The fact Porzingis practiced fully is a positive sign about his potential status for Tuesday's contest, but it's worth remaining somewhat skeptical given how recently he had a late change in his availability. More information should be available Monday when the Mavericks release their official injury report.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not returning Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Eyeing Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.