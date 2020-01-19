Porzingis (knee) practiced fully Sunday and hopes to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

The 24-year-old appeared set to return last Wednesday before being a late scratch, and his absence due to the knee injury currently sits at 10 straight games. The fact Porzingis practiced fully is a positive sign about his potential status for Tuesday's contest, but it's worth remaining somewhat skeptical given how recently he had a late change in his availability. More information should be available Monday when the Mavericks release their official injury report.