Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Monday
Porzingis (knee) was able to practice Monday, though his status remains in doubt for both Tuesday and Wednesday's games according to coach Rick Carlisle, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While Porzingis' return to practice was a good sign, coach Carlisle didn't sound overly optimistic about the star center's chances of returning over the next couple of days. At this point, it appears as though the Mavericks' will move forward cautiously with Porzingis, likely opting for additional practice time before allowing him to return to game action. He can tentatively be considered doubtful for Tuesday's tilt with Golden State.
