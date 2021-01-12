Porzingis (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game at Charlotte.

The 25-year-old was poised to make his season debut Monday against the Pelicans before the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, but he remains on track to play Wednesday. According to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News, Porzingis is expected to start versus the Hornets, though his workload figures to remain limited in his first game action since August.