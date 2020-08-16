Porzingis (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 1 against the Clippers.

All indications are that Porzingis will play, but if he's still bothered by the bruised left heel, it's possible he could be at less than 100 percent. Porzingis sat out two of the Mavs' final three seeding games, but in his six appearances he averaged 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 36.2 minutes per game.