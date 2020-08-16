Porzingis (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 1 against the Clippers.
All indications are that Porzingis will play, but if he's still bothered by the bruised left heel, it's possible he could be at less than 100 percent. Porzingis sat out two of the Mavs' final three seeding games, but in his six appearances he averaged 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 36.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Named to All-Bubble Second Squad•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for seeding finale•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Likely out for final seeding game•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for finale•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Pours in team-high 36 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on report•