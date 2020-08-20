Porzingis is considered probable for Friday's Game 3 against the Clippers due to a bruised left heel.
Porzingis was dealing with a knee issue coming into Game 2, but he was ultimately cleared and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and a block in 36 minutes. This heel issue doesn't look to be anything overly concerning.
