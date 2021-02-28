Porzingis (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis recently missed three games due to lower back stiffness, before returning Saturday and posting 18 points across 26 minutes. It looks like Porzingis will be available once again Monday, though it's not ideal that he is still popping up on the injury report.
