Porzingis (heel) is probable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis played through the bruised left heel during Game 3. He didn't seem bothered by it, recording 34 points, 13 rebounds, one block and one assist in 38 minutes during the loss.
