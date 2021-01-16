Porzingis is probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a sprained left ankle.
Porzingis has emerged from Friday's loss to the Bucks with a sprained ankle, but we should still expect him to see the court Sunday. He saw 29 minutes during Friday's game, posting 15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
