Porzingis (knee), according to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, "probably will not play" this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Though a return appeared to be on the table, Dallas will most likely opt to hold out their top-flight acquisition for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL. While the decision isn't too surprising, this may be the sign fantasy owners need to cut bait with Porzingis, who was a popular pick late in most drafts.