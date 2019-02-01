Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: 'Probably' won't play this year
Porzingis (knee), according to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, "probably will not play" this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Though a return appeared to be on the table, Dallas will most likely opt to hold out their top-flight acquisition for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL. While the decision isn't too surprising, this may be the sign fantasy owners need to cut bait with Porzingis, who was a popular pick late in most drafts.
