Porzingis (knee) is on a 'very positive' trajectory in his return from a torn meniscus, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While the team has ruled out Porzingis for opening night, coach Rick Carlisle on Sunday said the big man is recovering well and is doing light treadmill work. The 25-year-old's health is a top priority for the Mavericks, as the team likely won't be extremely successful without him in the lineup. Fantasy owners will hope Porzingis is ready for a return around January.