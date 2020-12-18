Porzingis (knee) was recently cleared to participate in 5-on-zero work in practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old will also travel with the team on the opening road trip of the season with plans of participating in at least one practice. Porzingis continues to progress in his recover from a torn meniscus, though it's unclear when he'll be able to take the court for the Mavericks after missing the start of the season.