Porzingis registered 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

Porzingis had a rough night from the field and needed 15 shots to record 17 points, but he still finished with a double-double while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. This was Porzingis' seventh double-double of the season and his first one since Feb. 8, as he was coming off four straight games in which he grabbed single-digit boards.