Porzingis produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 120-116 win over the Bucks.

Porzingis matched his season high in made threes while turning in his ninth double-double through 25 appearances this season. Though he's off to a slow start in terms of his scoring average and shooting percentages, Porzingis is averaging a career high in rebounds per contest, plus he's on pace to shatter his previous record of 21 double-doubles, which he set as a rookie in 2015-16.