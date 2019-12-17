Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Quality showing in shorthanded win
Porzingis produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 120-116 win over the Bucks.
Porzingis matched his season high in made threes while turning in his ninth double-double through 25 appearances this season. Though he's off to a slow start in terms of his scoring average and shooting percentages, Porzingis is averaging a career high in rebounds per contest, plus he's on pace to shatter his previous record of 21 double-doubles, which he set as a rookie in 2015-16.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts strong double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Blocks three shots Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles with shot in victory•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Decent scoring effort•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...