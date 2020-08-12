Porzingis is questionable for Thursday's seeding finale against the Suns due to a bruised left heel.
Porzingis sat out Monday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee injury, and he's picked up a different injury since then. If the big man sits during Thursday's finale, more usage would presumably funnel to Boban Marjanovic, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith.
