Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday
Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to right knee soreness. He was originally scheduled to return Wednesday against the Kings but was a late scratch for precautionary reasons. With Dallas keeping a close eye on the big man, Porzingis' availability for Friday's game will likely depend on how he feels during his pregame activities. If he's forced to miss another game, Maxi Kleber would continue to start in his place.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Eyeing Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: More likely to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...