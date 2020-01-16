Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to right knee soreness. He was originally scheduled to return Wednesday against the Kings but was a late scratch for precautionary reasons. With Dallas keeping a close eye on the big man, Porzingis' availability for Friday's game will likely depend on how he feels during his pregame activities. If he's forced to miss another game, Maxi Kleber would continue to start in his place.