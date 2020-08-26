Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Clippers.

Porzingis has missed Games 4 and 5, and while the Mavericks were able to pull off a miracle victory via a last-second Luka Doncic three-pointer in Game 4, Dallas was dismantled in Game 5, losing 154-111. Ultimately, if the Mavericks want a real chance of upsetting the Clippers, Porzingis will need to be available. If the big man sits again Thursday, Trey Burke should continue seeing a boost in workload and role.