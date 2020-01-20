Porzingis (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

We're coming up on a month since Porzingis last took the floor, but he'll have a chance to return Tuesday night after missing the last 10 contests with a sore knee. The big man went through practices Sunday and Monday, so even if he ultimately sits Tuesday, he appears to be close to getting back on the court. With that said, the general feel is that Porzingis will have a good chance to play Tuesday.