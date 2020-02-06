Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday
Porzingis (nose) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Porzingis suffered a broken nose during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, and it's possible he misses Friday's game as a result. More information may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.
