Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday
Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis suffered the knee injury during Sunday's game and ended up being a late scratch for Tuesday's loss to the Thunder. The 24-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return and may end up being a game-time decision.
