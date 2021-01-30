Porzingis is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Suns for rest purposes.

The Mavericks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set, which is the reason for this potential rest game. Porzingis accumulated 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds acrross 25 minutes in a loss to Utah on Friday. Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell would presumably be the prime beneficiaries if the 25-year-old big man ultimitely sits out.