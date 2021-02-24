Porzingis (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Back stiffness has caused Porzingis to miss the past two games, but he could be back in action Thursday. If he's out again, Maxi Kleber (ankle), James Johnson and Dwight Powell are all candidates to see extra run in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Listed questionable Monday night•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Friday's game postponed•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes close to double-double•