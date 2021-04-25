Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis missed Saturday's win over the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, and his status is still up in the air for Monday's outing. Dwight Powell went off for 25 points Saturday in the absence of Porzingis.
