Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis left Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to a sprained ankle. He may test the ankle before Saturday's game to determine if he's able to play. If Porzingis is ruled out, more playing time would be available for Dwight Powell, Willie Cauley-Stein Boban Marjanovic.