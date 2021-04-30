Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Porzingis suffered a knee injury during Thursday's contest against the Pistons after he was previously dealing with an ankle injury. If he's out Saturday, more minutes would be available for Maxi Kleber (leg), Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein.
